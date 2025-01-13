GoCodeo
The Fastest Path from PRD to Full-Stack Apps
218 followers
GoCodeo is a full-stack AI dev platform that turns product requirements into deployable apps inside your IDE. With long-term memory, 100+ tool integrations via MCP, and support for existing codebases, it's built for real teams moving from specs to shipping.
GoCodeo
GoCodeo
What started as a lightweight codegen experiment inside VS Code has now grown into something more ambitious and more grounded in how developers actually build.
When we first launched GoCodeo, our early users were shipping small MVPs. But quickly, the range expanded:
- We saw agencies using it on legacy codebases.
- Teams syncing features across Notion, Jira, GitHub, and Slack.
- Solo builders deploying SaaS apps with zero boilerplate.
- And developers are managing monorepos with hundreds of files.
Each of these users wanted the same thing: context.
- Not just generation, but adaptation.
- Not just speed, but continuity.
- Not just another AI bot, but a workflow-aware agent that could grow with their codebase.
So we rebuilt GoCodeo from the inside out.
This release introduces:
i) Long-term memory + RAG: So GoCodeo remembers your logic, naming, architecture, and how your product has evolved over time.
ii) 100+ integrations via MCP: A unified protocol that lets GoCodeo fetch live context from GitHub issues, open PRs, Notion specs, Jira tickets, Vercel logs, and more.
iii) Context-aware editing: GoCodeo doesn’t just generate fresh scaffolds, it knows how to update existing code intelligently, in a way that won’t break your flow.
iv) IDE-native experience: Everything happens where you already work. No new tabs. No switching. No playgrounds.
It’s not just about code. It’s about removing the disconnect between product and engineering, and giving developers a real way to build apps from evolving ideas.
We’re proud of what this version can do, and we know it’s just the beginning.
If you’ve used GoCodeo before, we’d love for you to try this new version. If it’s your first time, let it surprise you. And if you break something, even better, we’re here to learn from it and keep improving.
Let’s build something real, together.
Jupitrr
Congrats on the launch @meghana_jagadeesh11