Launching today
GO Club

GO Club

Step Counter, Water Reminder, AI Health Plans, Habit Tracker

8 followers

Visit website
GO Club – For Anyone Into Habits. Or Pretending To Be. Whether you’re a casual stroller, a power walker, or someone who wants to drink more water, GO Club is your friendly companion for building better habits, one step (and one sip) at a time!
GO Club gallery image
GO Club gallery image
GO Club gallery image
GO Club gallery image
GO Club gallery image
GO Club gallery image
GO Club gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessDesignFitness
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Ranjith Ramanan
Maker
📌
This is the easiest way to get your health habits back on track. test out the interactive widgets, AI health plans, hydration tracking, and personalised water reminders. Take the first step by downloading the app today!
Gabe Perez

ngl, the design here really got me. It's really well design and a super nice experience... all.. for.. WALKING. Well done makers 👏