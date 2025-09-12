Launching today
Glowzy

Glowzy

Try on clothes and plan your outfit

Glowzy revolutionizes how you shop for clothes by bringing the fitting room to your phone. Using advanced AI technology, our app lets you virtually try on any outfit combination and see exactly how it looks on you.
Launch tags:
FashionArtificial IntelligenceTech
What do you think? …

we built a crazy app u gotta try asap ✋🙂‍↕️
Nika

It reminds me era a few years ago when I played those girly games and tried on outfits. :D

