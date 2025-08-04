Launching today
Instant previews for your code changes
Automate your preview environments for faster collaboration. With GitPeeks, developers, designers, and teams can share real-time feedback on every change effortlessly. Get started today — managed or self-hosted.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Tobias, founder of GitPeeks.
I’ve been building web apps since 2007.
Different teams, different stacks — but always the same setup:
Dev → Staging → Prod.
And staging was always the bottleneck.
That one shared staging environment was expected to do everything:
QA, stakeholder reviews, last-minute testing, debugging. All at once.
It never worked well.
Staging environments often require merging to main just to preview work — even when it’s not ready.
That slows down production deploys, clutters the branch with in-progress features, and leads to constant collisions between teammates.
It doesn’t scale.
I got tired of that setup.
So I built something better.
🚀 Introducing GitPeeks — instant preview environments for every PR, branch or tag.
✅ Works with GitHub, GitLab & Bitbucket
✅ Runs full-stack apps, not just static sites
No more waiting on staging. No more broken previews.
Every feature gets its own environment — isolated, reviewable, and shareable.
This is how staging should’ve worked all along.
We built GitPeeks because we needed it ourselves. Now you can use it too.
Would love your thoughts, feedback, or ideas.
We're just getting started.