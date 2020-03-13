Been using this for a while... Gitbook is a life saver.. Let me tell you the best part of this.. It has a little analytics center which you can use to find what people are looking for in the documentation.. Supervised is used by 12K+ users globally and I was able to find that most people were stuck at the upgrading part because it had much more visits than any other page.. Total life saver for devs.. Love this!

Helpful (1) Share Report 1yr ago