2.1K followers
GitBook is highly praised for its ease of use and effectiveness in creating and sharing documentation. Users appreciate its flexibility and reliability, making it a preferred choice for both personal and professional projects. Makers of Bucket and Muzaic API commend GitBook for enhancing their documentation, highlighting its ability to produce standout and easy-to-understand content. While some users note issues with the editor's display, the overall sentiment is positive, with many recommending it for its comprehensive features and user-friendly interface.
Hi Product Hunt 👋
I’m thrilled to share what we’ve been working on: a huge launch that mark the beginning of a new chapter for GitBook.
At the core of this launch is adaptive content — a new way to create documentation that adapts instantly to the person reading it. Whether someone’s onboarding, evaluating your product, or knee-deep in your API, they’ll see docs that reflect where they are and what they need.
To supercharge adaptive content, we’re also launching the all-new GitBook Assistant — a smarter, more powerful AI assistant that doesn’t just search your docs, but understands them in context.
The Assistant integrates with adaptive content to offer personalized answers based on information like a user’s role or plan. And it can also connect to your product and other services via MCP servers to fetch real-time data that adds context to answers — or even take action like opening a support ticket or changing a product setting.
Together, these features bring us closer to the vision we’ve had for a long time: turning documentation from a static reference into something dynamic, contextual, and deeply integrated into the user journey.
If documentation used to be the map for your product, we want to make it a GPS.
We're really excited about this launch — and even more excited to see what you build with it. We'll be around all day in the comments, so feel free to ask us anything or find out more here and play around here!
Thanks so much for your continued support 💙