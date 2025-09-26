21 followers
What do you think? …
24HourHomepage
Hey PH!Git Pushups is simple tool I use during my workday to stay strong as a developer.It works like this:1. Download the app2. Configure the .git-hook3. Go about my workdayIf I don't do regular pushups, I can't pushup my code.It sounds silly, but it works for three reasons:1. Habit stacking: grow a habit based on habits you already have (daily coding)2. Greasing the groove: grow stronger through frequent sets of an exercise3. It's fun: and you like to do fun things### Free gift for you 🎁As a special gift to the PH community, anyone who records themselves doing pushups with the app and shares it publicly with me (x.com/justinprojects) will get 1 FREE YEAR of the Git Pushups PRO which unlocks some other fun features.Thank you for your attention and I hope you join me and other developers who are making their coding work day a little more fun and strong! 💪
This is definitely a crazy approach to tracking habits 😅
I love this idea! I think it could really be effective. Now you've inspired me to try a new version: no push-ups, no coffee. This will definitely get me moving!
@upvote_plz "no push-ups, no coffee" is full on jedi mode. niceprobably a good way to get off coffee too since push ups always wake me up a bit!
@upvote_plz also, thanks for checking out my app! get some pushups in today! 😎
minimalist phone: creating folders
Good for motivation to stay healthy, fit, and committed! :D
@busmark_w_nika some do cigarette breaks 👎, some do pushups breaks 👍Thanks for checking out the product @busmark_w_nika !
Buttons Generator
@yupyup I like the idea. Best of luck today!
@denic thanks Marko! Later today i'll be doing pushups every hour on the live stream. Maybe 1k pushups before the day is done!
Very Interesting Idea! Congratulation!!
Remention
I effing loove it haha! Quick questions: 1) As a web engineer, I'd have loved to have this on the web so I don't have to install an app
2) Unsure how you "track" a good pushup, but could I cheat it by simply hitting my head on the phone when I start the countdown? Cheers and congrats on the launch!
24HourHomepage
Hey PH!
Git Pushups is simple tool I use during my workday to stay strong as a developer.
It works like this:
1. Download the app
2. Configure the .git-hook
3. Go about my workday
If I don't do regular pushups, I can't pushup my code.
It sounds silly, but it works for three reasons:
1. Habit stacking: grow a habit based on habits you already have (daily coding)
2. Greasing the groove: grow stronger through frequent sets of an exercise
3. It's fun: and you like to do fun things
### Free gift for you 🎁
As a special gift to the PH community, anyone who records themselves doing pushups with the app and shares it publicly with me (x.com/justinprojects) will get 1 FREE YEAR of the Git Pushups PRO which unlocks some other fun features.
Thank you for your attention and I hope you join me and other developers who are making their coding work day a little more fun and strong! 💪
This is definitely a crazy approach to tracking habits 😅
I love this idea! I think it could really be effective. Now you've inspired me to try a new version: no push-ups, no coffee. This will definitely get me moving!
24HourHomepage
@upvote_plz "no push-ups, no coffee" is full on jedi mode. nice
probably a good way to get off coffee too since push ups always wake me up a bit!
24HourHomepage
@upvote_plz also, thanks for checking out my app! get some pushups in today! 😎
minimalist phone: creating folders
Good for motivation to stay healthy, fit, and committed! :D
24HourHomepage
@busmark_w_nika some do cigarette breaks 👎, some do pushups breaks 👍
Thanks for checking out the product @busmark_w_nika !
Buttons Generator
@yupyup I like the idea. Best of luck today!
24HourHomepage
@denic thanks Marko! Later today i'll be doing pushups every hour on the live stream. Maybe 1k pushups before the day is done!
Very Interesting Idea! Congratulation!!
Remention
I effing loove it haha!
Quick questions:
1) As a web engineer, I'd have loved to have this on the web so I don't have to install an app
2) Unsure how you "track" a good pushup, but could I cheat it by simply hitting my head on the phone when I start the countdown?
Cheers and congrats on the launch!