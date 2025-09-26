Launching today
Git Pushups

Do pushups or we block your code

Block your code if you don't do daily pushups
Justin Higgins
Hey PH!

Git Pushups is simple tool I use during my workday to stay strong as a developer.

It works like this:
1. Download the app
2. Configure the .git-hook
3. Go about my workday

If I don't do regular pushups, I can't pushup my code.

It sounds silly, but it works for three reasons:
1. Habit stacking: grow a habit based on habits you already have (daily coding)
2. Greasing the groove: grow stronger through frequent sets of an exercise
3. It's fun: and you like to do fun things

### Free gift for you 🎁
As a special gift to the PH community, anyone who records themselves doing pushups with the app and shares it publicly with me (x.com/justinprojects) will get 1 FREE YEAR of the Git Pushups PRO which unlocks some other fun features.

Thank you for your attention and I hope you join me and other developers who are making their coding work day a little more fun and strong! 💪

Ignat B

This is definitely a crazy approach to tracking habits 😅

I love this idea! I think it could really be effective. Now you've inspired me to try a new version: no push-ups, no coffee. This will definitely get me moving!

Justin Higgins
Maker

@upvote_plz "no push-ups, no coffee" is full on jedi mode. nice
probably a good way to get off coffee too since push ups always wake me up a bit!

Justin Higgins
Maker

@upvote_plz also, thanks for checking out my app! get some pushups in today! 😎🫸🫸

Nika

Good for motivation to stay healthy, fit, and committed! :D

Justin Higgins
Maker

@busmark_w_nika some do cigarette breaks 👎, some do pushups breaks 👍

Thanks for checking out the product @busmark_w_nika !

Marko Denic

@yupyup I like the idea. Best of luck today!

Justin Higgins
Maker

@denic thanks Marko! Later today i'll be doing pushups every hour on the live stream. Maybe 1k pushups before the day is done!

Hidetaka Ko

Very Interesting Idea! Congratulation!!

Ohans Emmanuel (remention.ai)

I effing loove it haha!

Quick questions:
1) As a web engineer, I'd have loved to have this on the web so I don't have to install an app

2) Unsure how you "track" a good pushup, but could I cheat it by simply hitting my head on the phone when I start the countdown?

Cheers and congrats on the launch!

