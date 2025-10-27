Launching today
GhostForge

GhostForge

Build and deploy local AI agents offline

2 followers

Visit website
GhostForge lets you build, run, and customize AI agents locally with no cloud, no data leaks. Spawn AI teammates, automate workflows, and train them to adapt to your style. 100% local compute. 0% compromise.
GhostForge gallery image
GhostForge gallery image
GhostForge gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Jayden Bryant
Maker
📌
Thanks for checking out GhostForge! This project started from a simple goal: true AI use autonomy, offline. I built it so anyone can craft agents that evolve locally, without corporate servers watching. Would love your thoughts, feedback, or collabs!
Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted