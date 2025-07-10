GetGenAI
GetGenAI is an AI-powered content review and editing tool that checks content for compliance risks and offers actionable solutions. It integrates with various preferred tools, including Google Docs, Jira, Microsoft Word, Asana, and more.
Love how GetGenAI flags compliance risks right in my favorite apps—makes editing so much easier, and you guys really nailed the seamless integration (even if I can't spell seamless right!).