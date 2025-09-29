Launching today
Gabriel AI
Deliver personal voicemails instantly, at any scale
Gabriel AI is the fastest way to scale personalized outreach. Drop hundreds and thousands of voicemails, tailor each one with data, and connect authentically across industries.
Launch tags:SaaS•Artificial Intelligence•Marketing automation
Launch Team
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋
We built Gabriel AI to help founders, recruiters, and sales professionals cut through the noise. Emails get ignored. Messages get buried. But your voice gets heard.
Our solution: Delivering your actual voice, automated and at scale.
With Gabriel AI you can:
🎙️ Record once, reach thousands: Drop personalized voicemails without ever picking up the phone.
📊 Upload your list, we handle the rest: A simple CSV turns into automated 1:1 outreach campaigns.
🔍 Get real insights: See who listened, engaged, and when to follow up.
We’re curious: What’s your biggest challenge with cold outreach right now? Are you still stuck in email hell, or have you found creative ways to connect?
We believe voicemail is having a moment, it’s personal, it’s human, and because most people aren’t doing it, it’s powerful.
Would love your thoughts, feedback, and if this resonates, an upvote 🚀 to help us reach more builders who need this!
— The Gabriel AI team
Agnes AI
Great idea of sending real, personalized voicemails at scale—email fatigue is real and this feels so much more human friendly...! so with Gabriel do you see higher response rates than with cold emails?
@cruise_chen Thanks so much 🙌 That’s exactly why we built Gabriel AI, inboxes are noisy, but your voice feels human and stands out.
We’re seeing 40–45% listen rates and around 10–15% callbacks or responses, far higher than cold email averages. And the feedback we hear most often is that people appreciate the personal touch.
Have you experimented with voicemail outreach before, or mostly stuck with email so far?