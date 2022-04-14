Fundlify Crowdfunding

Validate. Pre-sell. Launch. All inside Shopify. Sell before you stock — in three powerful ways. Fundlify lets you crowdfund new products, pre-sell inventory, or launch limited drops—so you only produce what’s already sold. Validate demand with funding goals or quantity limits, collect product options at checkout, and convert reservations into real orders, all inside Shopify. Keep full control of fulfillment, data, and profits—no third-party platforms.
Fundlify lets you crowdfund, pre-launch, and pre-sell products inside your Shopify store. Launch with confidence, test real demand, and sell only what’s funded—without holding inventory or taking risks. Trusted by modern DTC brands.
We built Fundlify to make crowdfunding for commerce simple and native to Shopify. Many brands want to validate demand or finance a new product run before committing to production—yet most crowdfunding tools live outside their store and break the customer journey. What’s new & unique: • Fundlify lives inside Shopify: merchants launch pre-order or crowdfunding campaigns without leaving their storefront or changing their checkout. • Flexible order processing: capture funds instantly through Direct Checkout, or use Draft Pre-orders to confirm MOQs and collect payment later. • Built for brands of all sizes—whether you’re testing a limited drop or funding your next hero product. We’re most proud of how Fundlify bridges the gap between traditional crowdfunding and everyday e-commerce. Merchants keep full ownership of their customer data, control when and how they fulfill orders (even in-store), and grow their brand without sending traffic away. We’d love your feedback—what product would you crowdfund first with Fundlify?
Congrats on the launch. This is Relevant to shopify brands as their policy is limited. Which payment provider do you use?
@bartvandekooij  Fundlify works directly with whatever payment providers a merchant already uses through Shopify Payments (or any additional gateways they’ve enabled in their store).

We don’t process payments ourselves—everything runs through the store’s existing Shopify checkout/payment setup, so merchants stay fully compliant with Shopify’s policies.