Validate. Pre-sell. Launch. All inside Shopify. Sell before you stock — in three powerful ways. Fundlify lets you crowdfund new products, pre-sell inventory, or launch limited drops—so you only produce what’s already sold. Validate demand with funding goals or quantity limits, collect product options at checkout, and convert reservations into real orders, all inside Shopify. Keep full control of fulfillment, data, and profits—no third-party platforms.
Crowdfund & pre-sell products on Shopify
Fundlify lets you crowdfund, pre-launch, and pre-sell products inside your Shopify store. Launch with confidence, test real demand, and sell only what’s funded—without holding inventory or taking risks. Trusted by modern DTC brands.
@bartvandekooij Fundlify works directly with whatever payment providers a merchant already uses through Shopify Payments (or any additional gateways they’ve enabled in their store).
We don’t process payments ourselves—everything runs through the store’s existing Shopify checkout/payment setup, so merchants stay fully compliant with Shopify’s policies.