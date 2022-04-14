Validate. Pre-sell. Launch. All inside Shopify. Sell before you stock — in three powerful ways. Fundlify lets you crowdfund new products, pre-sell inventory, or launch limited drops—so you only produce what’s already sold. Validate demand with funding goals or quantity limits, collect product options at checkout, and convert reservations into real orders, all inside Shopify. Keep full control of fulfillment, data, and profits—no third-party platforms.