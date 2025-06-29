Foxylingo
Foxylingo connects you with real people to exchange languages, chat daily, and naturally grow your fluency. Make global friends and improve your skills through authentic conversations.
Foxylingo
Hi Hunters! 👋
Learning a language shouldn’t be lonely or robotic — that’s why I built Foxylingo, a language exchange app where you chat with real people, not bots.
As a solo developer, I designed and developed Foxylingo from scratch to make language learning feel human again. Whether you’re practicing English, Spanish, Japanese, or any of the 15+ languages we support, this is about real conversations and real friendships.
With Foxylingo, you can:
🌍 Exchange languages with real learners
💬 Chat daily and grow your fluency naturally
🤝 Make global friends, not just progress bars
🔥 Stay motivated through authentic, meaningful conversations
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6737562838
Website: https://foxylingo.app/
Whether you're a beginner or a fluent speaker, practice is always needed — and Foxylingo helps you speak more, scroll less, and truly use the language.
Please try it out and let me know what you think — your feedback would mean the world! 💬
🌍✨ Happy chatting!
All the best for the launch @eren_berkay_dinc !
Great idea! :) I am a huge fan of learning apps (especially those for languages) so you have my support! :)