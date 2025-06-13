FoundersAround

Discover where founders are building from around the world. Showcase your products. Market yourself.
YC Companies Map

A map of yc companies around the world
A map of YC companies around the world. Discover YC startups by city, batch, and industry. This is a white label version of FoundersAround.
When I launched FoundersAround here on PH a while back (#2 of the day), I honestly thought of it as a small “vibe-coded” project. It turned into a fun project I've been working on for the last 2 months: 400+ founders signed up from 60+ countries, more than 7k users, founders meeting each other in person and some famous founders joined the platform and gave me incredible feedback like @chrismessina @rauchg @sab8a @searchbound @damonchen and many many others That gave me the idea to to try a spinoff thing: white label versions of the map. I'm starting with this one, mapping all YC companies in the same style. Last week I soft launched it on HN and it unexpectedly hit #5 on the frontpage, bringing in 3,000 users and a sponsorship deal in the first 24h. I'm looking forward to feedback and what I could do next to bring more value to this specific map.