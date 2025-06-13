525 followers
Launched on June 17th, 2025
1d ago
So, last week I had an idea a quickly create a new map, of YC companies, powered by FoundersAround.
The majority of the time I spent gathering tthe YC data, as they are public available on their website but not so easy to get all companies.
28d ago
Hey PH
I spent last month testing some assumptions like: founders want to meet others in-person. These assumptions failed as it's not as simple as that. There are some intricacies.
Well, I think will come back to the original asusmption that sort of worked. People liked being on the map, sharing their profile, and getting discovered.
2mo ago
Well, the hypothesis is: founders want to meet others in person
To test and validate this hypothesis, I created a notifications button, changed the website copy to focus on in person meetings and started emailing founders who were near each other.
