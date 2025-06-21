fluss.studio
Launching today
Spend less time juggling tools & more time doing great work.
fluss.studio is a project management app helping you spend less time juggling tools and more time doing what you love. Bringing together client communication, task tracking, invoicing and knowledge spaces ✨ Targeted to small teams and freelancers.
Hi Product Hunt Community! 👋
I’m Johannes, co-creator of fluss.studio – a clean, fast and intuitive project management app built for freelancers, creative collectives, and small digital teams who are tired of bloated software & duct-taped workflows and looking for something that's actually nice to use.
“Another project management app?”
We get it. We thought the same.
But after what felt like an eternity of bouncing between overpriced, clunky, and over-engineered tools, we decided to build something that actually fits the way small digital teams and freelancers work.
So what is fluss.studio?
🚀 Built for people who wear too many hats
Whether you're managing clients solo or collaborating in a small team - fluss.studio brings structure without stress, and flow without friction.
All-in-One, With None of the Noise
💬 Client & Team Communication
Message clients, update your team, share files, and keep everyone in sync - right where the work happens.
📋 Task Management That Makes Sense
Familiar features, intuitive assignments, and just enough structure to keep things moving and on track. Organize your work your way without over-engineering.
🧾 Invoice Generation
Generate and send invoices directly from your projects. Track payments and keep an overview over unbilled tasks.
🧠 Notion-Like Notes & Knowledge Spaces
From meeting notes to brainstorms, keep your thinking visible. Slash commands, embedded media, checklists - powered by an intuitive editor made how you know and love it.
Why fluss.studio feels different
🌀 Notion-style editing experience
Use /slash commands to add text blocks, tasks, dividers, quotes, images, and more - right inside your workspace.
✨ Minimal, clear UI
Just what you need. No clutter, no distractions, no hidden paywalls.
💸 Free forever tier
No trial countdowns. No credit card forms. Just sign up and get flowing.
We built fluss.studio because we were tired of tools that slowed us down.
If you’ve ever felt like your “productivity software” was making you less productive… you’re not alone.
We’d love to hear your feedback, feature ideas, or bug reports. Or just say hi! 🙌
P.S. Wondering what fluss means?
It’s the German word for "flow" - the state we hope to help you (and your projects) get into. 😊
WishMerge
Congrats Johannes, looks clean and thoughtful. Sent a LinkedIn request, happy to connect and support.