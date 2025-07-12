Finlens
Launching today
AI Accounting for Founders & Accountants
72 followers
Finlens is your AI co-pilot for accounting. Built for founders and accountants who use QuickBooks and other legacy tools but still find themselves buried in receipts, spreadsheets, and slow month-end closes. We bring speed & sanity to your financial workflow.
Most founders don’t know what’s going on in their books.
Not because they’re careless. But because accounting is stuck in a weird in-between.
Accountants use QuickBooks. Founders never want to see QB and hope for the accountant's magic.
Finlens makes that whole thing usable.
It’s an AI-powered co-pilot that works with QuickBooks and other legacy products. No migrations. No PDF exports. Just clean books, faster closes, and a dashboard where both sides finally see the same thing.
Founders get real-time visibility.
Accountants stop chasing receipts.
Month-end stops being a monthly crisis.
What you can expect:
• Smart categorisation, receipt capture, and split transactions
• Accruals, schedules, and compliance built into the flow
• A clean dashboard to manage 5 or 50 clients for CPA firms
• Two-way sync with QuickBooks so there’s no double work
We’re backed by Y Combinator, Accel and other notable investors.
We’re builders at heart. Finlens is the kind of tool we wish existed years ago.
If any of this sounds familiar, we’d love for you to take a look.
We’re here for feedback, sharp opinions, and early believers.
You can visit our website to know more https://www.finlens.app/
Congrats on the launch! Can I ask whether the accounting is handled for companies based outside the US? Also, how does it compare to Rippling? Congrats once again, I think today I will open an account :)
@heypaus Hi Paul!
Thank you for the kind words.
We as of now only sell in the US. But we will open it to the rest of the world in 2 quarters.
So happy to stay in touch over email, I am at pawan@finlens.app
With respect to Rippling, I feel we offer deep verticalization compared to a horizontal product like Rippling. But the good part is, we integrate with any of the HR, Finance or existing Accounting products out there so you don't have to change your primary tools and make it a difficult decision for the entire team.