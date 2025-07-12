Subscribe
Sign in
Finlens

Finlens

Launching today

AI Accounting for Founders & Accountants

72 followers

Visit website

Finlens is your AI co-pilot for accounting. Built for founders and accountants who use QuickBooks and other legacy tools but still find themselves buried in receipts, spreadsheets, and slow month-end closes. We bring speed & sanity to your financial workflow.

© 2025 Product Hunt