Launching today
Generate sample files of various types and sizes in seconds.
Generate sample files of various types and sizes in seconds.
Native macOS app for instant test file generation. Create PDFs, images, videos, CSVs & more locally on your Mac. No internet needed, files never leave your device. Perfect for developers & QA testing uploads, validations, and edge cases.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
Ever uploaded your actual personal files while testing, then had to sheepishly ask your team to delete them from the dev server? (Just me? 😅)
I built FileFaker - a native macOS app that generates test files instantly, right on your Mac.
The problem it solves:
As developers and QA engineers, we constantly need sample files - PDFs to test upload limits, CSVs for data processing, large videos for streaming tests. Googling "sample PDF" gets old fast, and you never know what's in those random files from the internet.
What makes FileFaker special:
🖥️ Native macOS app - Buttery smooth, supports Dark Mode, feels right at home on your Mac
🔒 100% private - Files are generated locally using native APIs. Nothing ever touches a server
📁 14+ file types - PDFs, Office docs (DOCX/XLSX/PPTX), images, videos, archives, JSON, CSV
🎯 Precise sizes - Need exactly a 4.7MB PDF? Done. Testing a 2GB upload limit? No problem
✨ Drag & drop anywhere - Generate and drag directly to your browser, Finder, Slack, wherever
📌 Pin on top - Keep it floating above your work for rapid-fire testing
Real use cases from beta testers:
- Testing file upload validations without using production data
- Load testing with multiple large files
- Demoing file features without privacy concerns
- Validating MIME type detection and file size limits
It's a one-time purchase (no subscriptions!), works completely offline, and is optimized for both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.
Would love your feedback! What file types do you find yourself needing most for testing?
@josefbuettgen no need to wait hours to download a large sample file!