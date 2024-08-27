If I asked you to name the top five tech innovations of the past two decades, you d probably start with the iPhone, then move on to driverless cars , 3D printing, gene editing , and reusable rockets .
But no technology has impacted our daily lives like the iPhone did in 2007. It completely redefined what a smartphone could be, creating a clear distinction between "before" and "after."
Meanwhile, websites the cornerstone of the digital world have remained largely the same.
Yes, websites have gone through cosmetic changes over the years. They look better, they re easier to navigate, and they load faster. But their fundamental purpose has remained constant:
🚀 We’re Launching Expertise Booking: The AI-native calendar that’s just bananas
Back in April, we launched the first version of Expertise AI on Product Hunt.
Fast forward to today — over 100 updates and thousands of users later — we’re thrilled to introduce our next big leap: Expertise Booking.
From day one, our goal has been simple — help every business sell better.
💡 We started by inventing the hyper-personalized microsite — an AI that creates real-time, one-to-one microsites for every visitor.
🗣️ Then we introduced voice AI agents — so visitors can talk to your website, and your website can talk back.
And now, it’s time to upgrade your calendar.
✨ Meet Expertise Booking: an AI-native calendar
👤 Identifies who’s booking and runs a quick background check
🧠 Prepares pre-sales research so you start every meeting with context
🚫 Filters spam — only business emails can book
🔄 Auto-assigns meetings to your team on a rotation basis
📈 Tracks conversion — see which meetings actually led to sales
🔗 Seamlessly connects with Google, Outlook, and Zoom
📤 Share your calendar easily across email or anywhere
Try it now → https://www.expertise.ai/booking
We’re a small, mighty team (under 10 people!) who listen closely to our users and build fast — always creating the products you actually want.
We’d love your feedback and support as we continue our mission to make every business sell smarter with AI. 💡
By the way, use the code BANANA to get a 50% discount.
Cheers
Vinay Raj
COO @Expertise.ai
0:23 in a banana costume – I can feel that vibe: WTF I am doing this? 😂 (and also feel the atmosphere in the room to be serious while taking this shot) 😂 But really good script and production. 👌
Huge congrats on going live today hope everything goes amazingly well
Congratulations on the launch. This is a strong move into a very crowded (but high-value) space.
The value is not in the calendar slot, but in the context of the meeting. The AI enrichment and filtering are the key differentiators here.
My question is about the roadmap: This is a perfect wedge. Are you planning to expand from "pre-meeting" (booking/enrichment) into "in-meeting" or "post-meeting" AI (like AI note-taking, CRM follow-up sequences, etc.)? It seems like a natural and powerful extension. Great work.