A demand conversion AI that delivers hyper-personalized website experiences by engaging and qualifying visitors in real time. It enriches their data on the fly and seamlessly routes or schedules meetings between top prospects and the right reps automatically.
Expertise Booking

Launching today
Go Bananas with this AI Native Calendar
Expertise Booking is a powerful and intuitive scheduling tool designed to streamline how you book meetings, whether you’re working alone or as part of a team.
CalendarArtificial IntelligenceMarketing calendar
Vinay Raj
🚀 We’re Launching Expertise Booking: The AI-native calendar that’s just bananas

Back in April, we launched the first version of Expertise AI on Product Hunt.

Fast forward to today — over 100 updates and thousands of users later — we’re thrilled to introduce our next big leap: Expertise Booking.

From day one, our goal has been simple — help every business sell better.

💡 We started by inventing the hyper-personalized microsite — an AI that creates real-time, one-to-one microsites for every visitor.

🗣️ Then we introduced voice AI agents — so visitors can talk to your website, and your website can talk back.

And now, it’s time to upgrade your calendar.

✨ Meet Expertise Booking: an AI-native calendar

  • 👤 Identifies who’s booking and runs a quick background check

  • 🧠 Prepares pre-sales research so you start every meeting with context

  • 🚫 Filters spam — only business emails can book

  • 🔄 Auto-assigns meetings to your team on a rotation basis

  • 📈 Tracks conversion — see which meetings actually led to sales

  • 🔗 Seamlessly connects with Google, Outlook, and Zoom

  • 📤 Share your calendar easily across email or anywhere

Try it now → https://www.expertise.ai/booking

We’re a small, mighty team (under 10 people!) who listen closely to our users and build fast — always creating the products you actually want.

We’d love your feedback and support as we continue our mission to make every business sell smarter with AI. 💡

By the way, use the code BANANA to get a 50% discount.

Cheers

Vinay Raj

COO @Expertise.ai

Nika

0:23 in a banana costume – I can feel that vibe: WTF I am doing this? 😂 (and also feel the atmosphere in the room to be serious while taking this shot) 😂 But really good script and production. 👌

Sanskar Yadav

Huge congrats on going live today hope everything goes amazingly well

Mrinal Bhatt

Congratulations on the launch. This is a strong move into a very crowded (but high-value) space.

The value is not in the calendar slot, but in the context of the meeting. The AI enrichment and filtering are the key differentiators here.

My question is about the roadmap: This is a perfect wedge. Are you planning to expand from "pre-meeting" (booking/enrichment) into "in-meeting" or "post-meeting" AI (like AI note-taking, CRM follow-up sequences, etc.)? It seems like a natural and powerful extension. Great work.