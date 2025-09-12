Launching today
Exotel's MCP Server

Let your AI agents trigger communication without any code

Exotel’s MCP Server enables Agentic AI to make calls, send messages, and automate customer outreach without the complexity of managing telephony and integrations.
Launch tags:
Customer CommunicationDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

Himanshi Goyat
Hunter
​Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Himanshi Goyat- Product Marketing Manager at Exotel. At Exotel, we’re pushing the boundaries of how AI agents interact with the real world, introducing our Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. 🚀 What is Exotel​'s Model Context Server? Exotel’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server is a middleware layer that bridges AI agents with Exotel’s communication APIs. It translates high-level intents like “initiate a call” or “send SMS” into real actions on voice and messaging channels. Abstracting away API complexity, it lets AI systems execute workflows, trigger fallbacks, and automate interactions at scale, without manual orchestration. ⚙️ Why It Matters & How It Works AI agents are only as good as the actions they can take. Exotel’s MCP Server gives them that muscle by translating natural language prompts like “initiate a call” or “fetch call status” into real actions using Exotel’s voice and messaging APIs. Instead of wrestling with telecom APIs, you simply: Create an Exotel account Grab API credentials from the portal Get a virtual number Configure the MCP server in your LLM’s settings What Makes Exotel’s MCP Stand Out? Action-ready AI- Turns high-level prompts into real voice and messaging actions. Zero API hassle- Abstracts telecom complexity so agents can adapt workflows on the fly. Enterprise-grade reliability- Built to handle large-scale, always-on customer engagement. Voice + chat native- Optimized for omnichannel customer conversations, not just text. Smart resilience- Supports fallback triggers, multi-step flows, and dynamic personalization. 👥 Who’s It For? CX leaders who need scalable, AI-driven engagement across voice and chat. Developers building agentic AI workflows without wrestling with APIs. Enterprises running high-volume customer interactions that demand reliability. Product teams experimenting with AI agents that can act, not just converse. 🔧Key Features No-code API Access Faster Time to Market Reusable Logic Blocks Centralized Orchestration Infra-agnostic Deployment Lower Engineering Overhead 🔥 Use Cases Build a communication workflow for collections, sales, or support. Trigger reminders, alerts, or follow-ups without manual effort. Real-time status, delivery, and callback updates for every action. 🎁 For the Product Hunt community: we’re opening early access to MCP before it rolls out more widely. If you’d like to experiment, give feedback, or co-build use cases, drop me a line! Excited to hear what you think and swap ideas with this community. Cheers! Himanshi Goyat & Team Exotel
Karen Stephanie

Really like how it simplifies AI-driven communication. Removing coding barriers is a huge step for businesses wanting to engage customers faster. This makes automation more accessible to everyone, not just technical teams. Big win!

Savilia Lastero

This is exciting! Agentic AI with zero-code integration feels like the future of customer outreach. Businesses can now focus more on customer experience rather than telephony complexities. Looks like great!