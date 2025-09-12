Launching today
Exotel's MCP Server
Let your AI agents trigger communication without any code
Exotel’s MCP Server enables Agentic AI to make calls, send messages, and automate customer outreach without the complexity of managing telephony and integrations.
Really like how it simplifies AI-driven communication. Removing coding barriers is a huge step for businesses wanting to engage customers faster. This makes automation more accessible to everyone, not just technical teams. Big win!
This is exciting! Agentic AI with zero-code integration feels like the future of customer outreach. Businesses can now focus more on customer experience rather than telephony complexities. Looks like great!