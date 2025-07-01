Exists
Exists turns text into worlds and 3D multiplayer games—no code, art, or installs. Free open beta: build worlds, spawn avatars, render clips, and fine-tune everything in-browser with our AI editor. Early Product Hunt launch—join us.
Meet Exists, a text-to-game platform that turns a single prompt into a playable 3D world—with multiplayer—in minutes. No code, art pipeline, or installs.
This is a raw beta built for makers who like to shape tools early. Expect fast updates and the odd rough edge. Break things, tell us, and chat with the team in Discord.
Text-to-World Engine – Drop text, images, or sketches; get an editable world in minutes.
Instant Assets & Avatars – AI generates buildings, props, and characters.
Multiplayer + Vehicles – Launch a ready-made team deathmatch—right from your browser.
One-Click Cinematics – Record play, apply style transfer, and export share-worthy clips.
Live Editor – Tweak lighting, weather, and art style on the fly.
Game engines are the native language of game creation—so our AI speaks Unreal. We’ve forked the engine and layered in a suite of models: diffusion for visuals, LLM logic for layout and rules, procedural boosters for scale. Together they write terrain, meshes, materials, and net-code inside the engine, which is why the output already looks AAA. A custom cloud runtime spins up each build on demand and streams it worldwide; next on the roadmap is one-click export to a standalone, large-scale multiplayer game. And because every 3D world doubles as a film set, the same pipeline render polished video, with more media tricks coming soon.
We’re live here and in Discord, ready for your questions, ideas, and bug reports. Dive in, have fun, and help us shape the future of AI-powered game (and video) creation—we’re excited to share Exists with the world!
Turning simple text into full 3D multiplayer worlds right in the browser is seriously impressive—huge props to the Exists team for making game creation this accessible (and fun, lol).
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Really appreciate the kind words! We’ve worked hard to remove as many barriers as possible. We're excited to see what people create with Exists.
I tried it and was able to create a Monster Hunter-style world—super fun!
It’d be even better if the generation speed were a bit faster.
@ekusiadadus Glad you had fun. Monster Hunter vibes sound awesome! Speed improvements are on the way, so it’ll get even smoother soon.