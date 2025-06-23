101 followers
Hey Product Hunt Community!
I’m Jayanth, the founder of Equip. We are a skill assessment platform for recruiters. With our online assessments, we help you identify the best-skilled candidates for a particular role. We are a tiny team (just 5 of us!) but have assessed 170,000+ candidates in the past 3 years.
While objective questions like MCQs make it easy to rank candidates, a lot of the nuance of natural language responses is lost if you just select an option in a question. When you interview a candidate, you don't just give them 4 choices, do you?
To improve the screening process, we built AI Interviews. If you are evaluating several people (for hiring, but also for a competition say), you can add the same question you'd have asked them on a call and prompt the AI to evaluate like you'd have. For eg, if your question is "What's your favorite pizza topping?", your prompt can be "Award negative points if they mention pineapples".
What's more, you can specify whether the candidate must answer via text, audio or video. Our AI will handle everything at its end. I'll be honest; at least as of now, we are a GPT-wrapper. So, our AI is as intelligent as ChatGPT, Claude, etc. That is, it is more intelligent than you and me :P
Many candidates, and even some recruiters, complain that using AI in the initial stages of hiring is inhuman. Tbh, if I was a candidate, and if an AI interview was the first round, I'd be frustrated too. But, think about it. We are perfectly fine with student exams being automatically evaluated by marking bubbles on an OMR paper. We understand it is a practical matter and because the technology exists thousands of students can attempt the exam and get results cheaply, reliably and instantly.
My hope is that our AI Interviews achieve the same kind of effect. Many candidates are rejected way too early because their CV doesn't look good. If a recruiter has to process thousands of CVs, we can't blame them for missing the needle in the haystack. With AI Interviews, the playing field is leveled. Every candidate gets a chance to showcase their skill, knowledge and experience.
The Equip team itself is a set of misfits, with many of our current roles not reflecting our educational or previous work experience. We are doing alright, you know? I mean, we built this together and we got someone like you to read about it! Have you tried the demo test? Check it out and let us know what you think!
Rustic AI
Great concept, looking forward to using it for our hiring
Hi Robbin. Thanks for being an early believer. Please share your experience with us when you implement it.
Hello Product Hunt! This is our first launch here. I was involved with testing the product thoroughly before we made it available to our users. When I took the demo test for the first time, I was mind-blown at how good and fast the results were! I hope all of you who try it today get to experience the same joy 🤩
Hi Robbin. Thanks for being an early believer. Please share your experience with us when you implement it.
Hello Product Hunt! This is our first launch here. I was involved with testing the product thoroughly before we made it available to our users. When I took the demo test for the first time, I was mind-blown at how good and fast the results were! I hope all of you who try it today get to experience the same joy 🤩