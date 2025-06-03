Ensemble AI
Launching today
Shrink your model in minutes w/o sacrificing accuracy
20 followers
Our Model Shrinking Platform allows you cut training & inference costs without sacrificing performance. Upload any custom or open-source model and immediately get back a smaller, faster version with no accuracy loss.
Ensemble AI
How do aggressive model compression techniques like quantization and pruning impact accuracy in complex AI tasks?
Impressive launch! A platform that can shrink models without compromising accuracy is a massive win for teams scaling AI. Love the plug-and-play approach — this is going to save a ton on compute costs while keeping performance sharp.