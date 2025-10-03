Launching today
Turn your new tab into a daily boost of calm + productivity.

A beautiful, distraction-free new tab. fresh daily backgrounds, quick notes,dock to store shortcuts and focus-friendly widgets to boost your productivity in a clean, minimal design.
Chrome ExtensionsProductivityUser Experience
Hello everyone , I built Enhance because I wanted a better new tab experience for myself. I used Momentum before, which is great, but its UI felt a bit boring to me. I tried a dozen other new tab extensions, but none of them had what I wanted. I wanted something modern, clean, and customizable. So I built my own, with beautiful daily backgrounds where you can pick different categories for your backgrounds, productivity widgets, quick notes, tasks, and a dock for shortcuts.
This looks impressive! I'm a Momentum user and excited to check this out.

Eren
@robbins23 Appreciate it! Momentum’s awesome I just wanted something cleaner and a bit more flexible. Hope you enjoy using Enhance.Would love to hear your feedback once you’ve tried it.