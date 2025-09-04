Launching today
Empromptu empowers businesses to build full-stack, AI-native applications in minutes—no code required—by combining a conversational builder with powerful agents that handle data ingestion, logic, and deployment.
Free Options
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•No-Code
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
CodeSee
Hey Product Hunt, I'm Shanea, CEO of Empromptu AI!
The Problem
Businesses today are under massive pressure to implement AI strategies—for competitive positioning, investor requirements, and staying relevant—but they're getting burned by tools that promise fast AI development but deliver prototypes that crash in production.
Most AI builders follow one of two broken approaches:
❌ Simple builders – They create impressive demos in "seconds" but fail when you need sophisticated business applications that integrate with existing systems
❌ Complex ML tools – They're powerful for AI engineers but overwhelming for business teams who just need reliable AI applications that work
After watching countless businesses burn credits and lose credibility when AI prototypes failed with real users, we built Empromptu to actually solve the production reliability crisis.
How Empromptu is Different 🚀
Empromptu delivers complete, enterprise-grade AI applications that actually work reliably in business environments through proprietary AI response optimization technology.
✅ 98% accuracy vs industry 60-70% – Our proprietary dynamic optimization creates custom prompts based on inputs instead of confusing AI models with massive static prompts
✅ Complete AI stack for business – RAG capabilities, LLM operations, automatic optimization, and real backends that integrate seamlessly with existing business systems
✅ Production-ready features that solve real problems – Quality scores you can see, AI output control, explainable decision making, context engineering that actually works, plus deployment options
Who is this for?
If you're a business owner, developer, or team member who's been burned by AI builders that don't actually build AI, or if you're under pressure to have an AI strategy that actually delivers results and integrates with existing systems—Empromptu finally gives you AI applications you can trust.
🔗 Get started today
Try Empromptu for free at empromptu.ai – we're live and ready to build your first AI application that actually works!
Product Hunt exclusive: Use code "PRODUCTHUNT" for an exclusive discount
This feels refreshing compared to bloated platforms. The focus on actual outcomes, apps that work end-to-end, makes it stand out. The conversational approach could lower barriers for non-technical founders who want to use AI meaningfully.
Honestly, AI app building often feels overwhelming but it makes it sound doable for anyone. I love the simplicity of combining builder and agents in one system. That's exactly what more businesses need today.