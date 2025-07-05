ELMA - Ultimate Email Agent
Launching today
Craft hundreds of personalized emails in seconds
Elma turns your prompts into ready-to-send email campaigns in minutes. Generate high-converting emails in your brand tone, optimize subject lines, and automate flows without any manual effort.
@hiteshi_soni This is an awesome product that will be a huge help in running marketing campaigns. Huge congrats on the launch!
@kay_arkain Glad you liked it!
This is seriously impressive! Turning a website URL into a full-blown, strategic email funnel in seconds is a game-changer for busy teams and solo founders alike.
Absolutely love how ELMA goes beyond copywriting to act as a true lifecycle strategist. The all-in-one chat interface is a chef’s kiss touch. Can't wait to try it out!
@ha_anh_nguyen Can't wait for you to share your feedback as well! :D
Tidyread
This looks like a game-changer for email marketing! @Elma I love how ELMA can analyze a website and generate full funnel campaigns automatically. Quick question - how does ELMA handle different industries and niches? Does it adapt its strategy based on whether you're B2B vs B2C, or does it use a more general approach? Would be great to know more about the customization capabilities! ✨
@nicoleastor Thanks alot! @nicoleastor When you enter your URL, ELMA analyzes your website and customizes its strategies based on your industry and business model. For B2B, it focuses on relationship-building and long sales cycles, while for B2C, it prioritizes quick conversions and personalized offers.
It adapts campaign flows, content, and timing to fit your specific goals, making it flexible for different niches.
Let me know if you need more details! ✨