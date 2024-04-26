Launches
Acryl

Create audiobooks from paper books with AI

Free Options
Introducing Acryl - mobile app for creating audiobooks from paper books you already have! 📚🎧 Here's a audiobook example made 100% in Acryl: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rkxRu4HG0PY
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
Acryl - audiobooks for kids
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
OpenAI
OpenAI
71 upvotes
GPT models are used to fix OCR errors, recognise characters and more.
Swift
Swift
25 upvotes
Acryl is a fully native mobile app written in Swift.
ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs
36 upvotes
ElevenLabs is used for text to speech API. It's quality is fantastic!
About this launch
