Acryl
Acryl
Create audiobooks from paper books with AI
Introducing Acryl - mobile app for creating audiobooks from paper books you already have! 📚🎧 Here's a audiobook example made 100% in Acryl: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rkxRu4HG0PY
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
by
Acryl - audiobooks for kids
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
OpenAI
71 upvotes
GPT models are used to fix OCR errors, recognise characters and more.
Swift
25 upvotes
Acryl is a fully native mobile app written in Swift.
ElevenLabs
36 upvotes
ElevenLabs is used for text to speech API. It's quality is fantastic!
About this launch
Acryl - audiobooks for kids
Create audiobooks from paper books (AI-powered)
Acryl by
Acryl - audiobooks for kids
was hunted by
Michał Śmiałko
in
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Michał Śmiałko
and
Monika Śmiałko
. Featured on April 27th, 2024.
Acryl - audiobooks for kids
is not rated yet. This is Acryl - audiobooks for kids's first launch.
