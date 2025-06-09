Dynbox.app
The AI File Organizer
Dynbox is an AI file organizer that automatically keeps your files tidy. Edit, search, clean, and organize your files with AI, reclaim your time, and maintain sanity. Integrate with cloud storage, search by meaning, and automate sorting. Try for free!
👋 Product Hunt community!
Cody here, founder of Dynbox. It’s a dream come true to be here on Product Hunt. I’m really excited to share how we started and what makes Dynbox special.
The problem
For too long, my digital life was a mess. My “Downloads” folder was a black hole. My computer desktop was piled high with random files. And my cloud drives? Forget about it. It was just a huge jumble. I wasted so much time every week just trying to find that one file, or figure out where I saved something important. It was super frustrating, totally overwhelming, and it really messed with my focus. I knew there had to be a better way, but trying to organize everything by hand felt like even more work than just leaving it messy.
Then, the AI boom happened. I started seeing all these amazing things AI could do, and an idea just clicked. What if AI could not only understand words, but also what my files were actually about? What if it could be like a smart helper, organizing my whole digital world for me? That’s exactly how Dynbox got started.
Our solution
Dynbox is “The AI File Organizer.” It automatically keeps your files neat and tidy. It gives you back your time and peace of mind by letting you just talk to your files using this awesome AI tool. Instead of digging through endless folders, Dynbox helps you handle your digital life easily.
How does Dynbox work?
🗣️ Talk to your files
Move files, create new ones, clean things up, rename stuff, search for anything, or even ask questions about what’s inside them. Our AI does it all. It’s like having a personal assistant just for your computer stuff.
💡 Make it better with feedback
If the AI’s suggestions aren’t quite right, just tell it what you want changed. The AI learns and gets better based on what you tell it, so it really works the way you like.
✅ You’re in charge
The AI suggests changes, but you always have the final say. Look at everything it wants to do and choose to approve it, skip it, or pick only the changes you want. You’re always in control.
☁️ Connect your files
It works perfectly with your existing cloud storage like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. Connect in just one click. (Getting it to work with files right on your computer is coming soon!)
🔎 Search by meaning
Find files fast by what they actually mean, thanks to super smart AI search. No more endless scrolling and guessing!
🤖 Auto-folders
Set up rules to automatically sort and move new files as they come in. This keeps your workspace clean without you having to lift a finger.
Who is Dynbox for?
Dynbox is for anyone who’s drowning in digital clutter. That means people with tons of personal files, or small teams trying to keep their shared documents in order. If you want to save hours, feel less stressed, and really take charge of your digital stuff, Dynbox is for you.
What do you get with Dynbox?
For $20/mo you get:
👉 All the AI features
👉 Almost unlimited credits for personal usage
👉 15 days free trial - money-back guarantee
Is there a deal?
You bet 😉. To celebrate our launch, we’re giving 50% off your first month of Pro! Just use code PROHUNT50 when you check out. This deal runs until the 18th of July.
Dynbox is more than just organizing files—it’s about making your digital life calm and easy again.
Thanks for checking us out—can’t wait to hear what you think!
Cody
Lamatic.ai
This is helpful, and I love this product.
Conrgats team
Thank you @vrijraj! Let me know if you have any improvement suggestions or any question about the product.