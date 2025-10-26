Launching today
Your LinkedIn post studio from sources to impact
Your LinkedIn post studio from sources to impact
Turn ideas, links, PDFs, and images into ready-to-post LinkedIn posts in minutes. Dynal learns your tone and uses proven patterns to draft editable copy and visuals, making it easier to post consistently and reach more people.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Alex, founder of Dynal.AI.
The spark
A few months ago, I was bouncing between endless startup meetups. At the end of every conversation, people would open LinkedIn to connect, post, and share ideas.
And every time… I’d cringe a little. Not because I lacked ideas, but because turning those ideas into a thoughtful post felt like running a marathon.
Drafting, formatting, choosing visuals—by the time I was done, I’d spent 1–2 hours I could’ve used actually building my startup.
So I decided to fix it. Not just for me, but for everyone who needs to post on LinkedIn more efficiently.
That’s how Dynal was born. 🚀
What is Dynal?
Dynal is your LinkedIn post studio. Drop in ideas, links, or files and get on‑brand drafts in just a few minutes. It helps you post consistently and reach the right people.
How Dynal helps you stand out
📚 Multi-Source Conversion: Turn any idea, link, PDF, video, or image into an engaging post.
👤 Intelligent Persona Learning: Dynal learns your tone and drafts in your voice.
✍️ Editing & Personalization: Posts come ready-to-go, yet every word, tone, and visual is yours to tweak.
📢 Learn from top creators: See what works and adapt it to your brand.
🔗 Multi‑Account Sync: Post to your LinkedIn profiles and pages with a single click.
Beta & beyond
We’re just getting started. Here’s what’s next:
🎯 Smart Content Planning: Turn your growth goals into a full week of posts.
🌐 Cross‑Platform Vision: LinkedIn first; over time, manage content for multiple platforms from one place.
Launch‑week thank‑you
💝 To celebrate our Product Hunt launch, we’re offering a one‑week deal: 20% off monthly plans and 40% off yearly plans.
We’d love for you to give Dynal a try and tell us what you think. What’s the hardest part about growing on LinkedIn for you? We'll be here all week, replying to every comment. 😊
—Alex & the Dynal.AI Team
Transync AI
An excellent product, which is exactly what I need for promoting my product. Being able to quickly publish and acquire customers on LinkedIn will be very helpful for our product.
Agnes AI
Dynal really helps me out of tons of linkedin posts editing... Super cool for heavy linkedin users!! The carousel mode is really smart and it attracts traffic dramatically! Congrats Alex!