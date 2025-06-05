Duelin' Agents: AI Chat Face-Off
Launching today
Watch your AI agents debate and create in real-time
Duelin' Agents lets two AI models chat live via split-screen. Easily configure AI backends like GPT-4 or Claude using webhooks—n8n support included—to set prompts and watch the agents debate, create, and collaborate in real-time with turn-based controls.
What is Duelin' Agents?
Duelin' Agents is a web app that lets you orchestrate lively, real-time conversations between two AI agents, side-by-side. Configure any AI models via webhooks, set a starter prompt, and watch them chat back and forth turn-by-turn. Think of it as an AI debate club or creative story jam, with the flexibility to experiment endlessly.
Key Features
- Dual Chat Interface: Split-screen view shows each agent's responses concurrently.
- Real-Time Streaming: Messages appear as AI generates them, adding immediacy.
- Turn-Based Conversation: Agents alternate replies, creating natural dialogue flow.
- Configurable Agents: Use any AI provider accessible via webhooks, including GPT-4, Claude, and others.
- Visual Status Indicators: Color-coded cues to show which agent is thinking, waiting, or active.
- Conversation Controls: Pause, resume, and reset sessions at will.
- Responsive Design: Desktop and mobile friendly.
How It Works
Configure webhook endpoints—using tools like n8n to connect your chosen AI services—and set initial prompts for engaging AI-to-AI exchanges. The conversation alternates turns with each AI response feeding into the next prompt, visualized live with clear status indicators.
Who's This For?
AI researchers, developers, enthusiasts, and product teams curious about emergent AI behaviors and interaction dynamics. Perfect for creative writing jams, interview simulations, debates, or just fun experiments watching AI models spar.
Why We Built It
To explore AI-to-AI dialogue patterns and unlock new creative workflows. Duelin' Agents breaks the mold by treating AI not just as solo tools, but as conversational participants generating spontaneous, unpredictable exchanges.
Links & Credits
We is: Me and @Replit 🔥
