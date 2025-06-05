Subscribe
Duelin' Agents: AI Chat Face-Off

Launching today

Watch your AI agents debate and create in real-time

Interface design toolsEngineering & DevelopmentAI Chatbots

Duelin' Agents lets two AI models chat live via split-screen. Easily configure AI backends like GPT-4 or Claude using webhooks—n8n support included—to set prompts and watch the agents debate, create, and collaborate in real-time with turn-based controls.

