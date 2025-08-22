Launching today
DreamFlow

Turn map screenshots into aerial cinematic videos with Veo3

Transform Google Street View captures into stunning AI-generated videos with aerial and walking perspectives.
Hi PH: I’ve always loved aerial videos, but traveling the world or hiring drones is both time-consuming and expensive. That’s why I built DreamFlow. On the site, you can simply pick any location directly from the embedded Google Maps (or upload your own image). Then our AI — powered by the latest Veo3 video generation model — transforms it into a cinematic aerial video, as if a real drone had flown there. Even better: in DreamFlow you can choose the weather, season, time of day, aerial angle, and camera motion — everything with just a few clicks, no need for real-world shoots. It saves huge production costs and lets you explore places you might never get to visit in person. I’d love to hear what locations and settings you’d try first! 🌍✨
