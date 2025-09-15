Launching today
Prompt with AI, refine UI visually or dip into code if you want, all synced so you can switch seamlessly between them. Preview instantly, publish real apps and tap into Flutter’s speed, flexibility and sleek UI with production-ready code that’s always yours.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Abel here from the FlutterFlow team.
When we first launched FlutterFlow here on PH, we were amazed by your support. Since then, nearly 3 million builders have used it to ship mobile apps reaching hundreds of millions of people.
As our community grew, we kept hearing the same things: builders wanted faster ways to turn ideas into apps, have more flexibility in how they build and still have control when they needed it. To meet those needs, we built Dreamflow to build on that foundation and expand what’s possible.
Dreamflow is built on everything we’ve learned with FlutterFlow and represents a major milestone in our work - an Agentic Development Environment + Visual UI for Flutter that lets you move from idea to app in minutes with prompts, design and code, all flowing together in sync.
With Dreamflow, you can:
🤖 Start from an AI prompt to spin up working features instantly
🎨 Edit visually to refine layouts, themes, and components in real time
🧑💻 Jump into code whenever you want full control
📦 Publish to the App Store and Google Play directly
We launched Dreamflow 2.0 recently, and early adopters are already prototyping, testing, and shipping production apps with it. Today, we’re excited to bring it to the Product Hunt community.
As a thank you, we’re offering 50% off all new paid plans during launch.
You’ve been an important part of our journey so far, and we’d love for you to help shape what comes next. Try Dreamflow, share your feedback, and tell us what you’re building.
💜 The Dreamflow Team 🚀