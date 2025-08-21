Launching today
doola: AI Co-Founder
The First AI Business-in-a-Box™ for E-Commerce Entrepreneurs
Our AI Co-Founder is the first intelligent partner built for global e-commerce entrepreneurs that cuts back-office work from hours per week to just minutes, so you can focus on building your brand and making sales.
doola
Hi Product Hunt 👋
I’m Arjun, founder & CEO of doola.
We built AI Co-Founder because global e-commerce entrepreneurs were telling us the same story. That starting a Shopify or Amazon store is easy, but running and managing one is overwhelming.
That’s why we built doola's AI Co-Founder. Your intelligent partner that takes care of the back-office tasks.
E-Commerce entrepreneurs don’t want ten browser tabs and five service providers. They want one trusted partner who gets the job done.
That’s exactly why we built doola's AI Co-Founder. It's your business partner that never sleeps, is available 24/7, fluent in 175+ countries’ unique challenges, and gets smarter with every interaction.
doola isn’t just a formation service. We’re building the first AI Business-in-a-Box™ for E-Commerce.
AI Co-Founder is the first step toward an intelligent, automated back-office that works for you, so you can focus on what you do best, while doola handles the rest.
Excited to hear what you think and answer any questions. 🙏