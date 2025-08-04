Launching today
Domainerly
AI powered domain generator for iOS.
9 followers
AI powered domain generator for iOS.
9 followers
Generate unique domain names instantly with Domainerly's AI-powered iOS app. Get creative, available domain suggestions for your business or project. Advanced filtering and now with model selection to find the best available domain.
Domainerly
BestPage.ai
No way—an AI domain generator right on my phone? That’s wild! I’m forever hunting for names on the go, so this is seriously going to save my sanity.
Agnes AI
Just grabbed Domainerly and love the instant brainstorm—already snagged three .ai domains we thought were gone. Quick question for the team: in a real sprint where we’re white-labeling for three different verticals, how well does switching between the “Creative” vs “Brandable” models keep suggestions from overlapping, and is there any way to lock a seed word so it travels with the project to avoid re-entering it every round?