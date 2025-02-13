A simple yet effective macOS app for people who get easily distracted. Create quick reminders & start tasks on your desktop with just one click. Ideal for those with ADHD who need bold full-screen notifications.
Launched on February 14th, 2025
I ve been working on this update for the past few months, and now DeskMinder is not just about reminders it s also about tasks.
This notification app is a game-changer! It’s lightweight, fast, and incredibly convenient for keeping track of important reminders without cluttering my screen. The customizable options make it perfect for any workflow, and the interface is clean and intuitive. I can’t imagine my daily routine without it now! Highly recommend! 🚀🔥
Been using DeskMinder for a while now, and I love how simple it is to keep track of tasks without feeling overwhelmed🫣 Really glad I found it :)
Such a seamless and intuitive app! It feels almost invisible, yet it’s always there, making my daily routine smoother and easier. A perfect balance of simplicity and functionality!
Hi Product Hunters. Let me introduce – DeskMinder². The biggest and completely free update. This is my second product launch. The app has come a long way and has been completely reimagined. Now it’s not just a reminder, it’s also a tool for task focus.
Key changes:
Redesigned fullscreen notifications
Improved and refined design – now truly glass-like and flexible
Introduced an experimental Audio-Haptic effect
Added the ability to animate the Menubar icon
New screen showing the full history of all tasks and reminders
Quick reminder rescheduling now available
Improved integration with Apple Reminders
Custom shortcuts added, along with the option to quickly cancel a timer
Performance and all animations significantly optimized
App size reduced by more than 60x
Usage for Mac
@endore8 Thank you for the support, Oleh. It’s doubly rewarding to receive feedback from a hunter like you 🙌
