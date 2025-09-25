Launching today
A text-based interactive deduction game platform. Stories are crafted by real writers logical and well-designed, while characters performed by AI, every question is different, they may lie, hide, or mislead. Predictable story. Unpredictable dialogue.
Hi, PH! I am the maker of deepclue.app
Most AI games today fall into two camps. Some let the AI improvise everything — fun at first, but messy and immersion-breaking. Others rely on fixed scripts — reliable, but rigid, and characters feel lifeless.
DeepClue takes a different path. Our mysteries are written by humans, with strong logic, twists, and satisfying conclusions. The dialogue is performed by AI, so conversations feel alive — characters might lie, hesitate, or mislead. Behind the scenes, our engine ensures everything stays stable, logical, and playable. Every question you ask shapes how the truth comes out.
The result is simple: predictable stories, unpredictable experiences.
Deep Clue isn’t just a game — it’s the first step toward a platform. Writers will be able to contribute mysteries. Players will experience them in endlessly fresh ways. And our technology makes sure AI performance is consistent, logical, and engaging.
Why this matters: it’s a new format for storytelling, built on tech that makes AI truly game-ready. One story can support countless playthroughs. Writers gain a place to publish and be discovered.
We’re starting small, with short deductive cases. But the vision is much bigger.
Written by humans. Acted by AI. Experienced by players.
Try the public demo today → deepclue.app
