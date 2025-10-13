Launching today
Deckless
Create presentation slides from markdown text instantly
Deckless is a web-based tool that transforms plain text into presentation slides instantly. No design needed. Perfect for daily meetings and showing notes when you need to communicate quickly and efficiently without using a presentation software.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Notes•Meetings
