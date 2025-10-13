Launching today
Deckless

Create presentation slides from markdown text instantly

Deckless is a web-based tool that transforms plain text into presentation slides instantly. No design needed. Perfect for daily meetings and showing notes when you need to communicate quickly and efficiently without using a presentation software.
ProductivityNotesMeetings
Darren Kim
Maker
Hey guys! I'm excited to share with you my free software tool that turns plain text into presentable slides in real time. I created Deckless because I got frustrated trying to present information in daily meetings without having to use awful presentation software that was overkill for what I needed to do. So I just created Deckless to magically turn text into presentations in real time as I typed it out. Deckless isn't for everyone.  It's not a design tool. If you need to carefully craft a design, stay away. It's more of a way for people to turn notes and text into a presentation, without the design (which is 90% of the use case for me).
