Datalink
Launching today
Populate your design layers with realistic data
13 followers
Populate your design layers with realistic data. Generate it directly in the plugin or sync with your Google Sheets.
13 followers
Populate your design layers with realistic data. Generate it directly in the plugin or sync with your Google Sheets.
Hello! 👋 I built this plugin to help designers test and showcase their work with realistic data — quickly and flexibly. Whether you're working with components or simple layers, just add a % prefix to any layer name, and the plugin will detect it and populate it with data.
With this you would be able to:
Generate fake data from a comprehensive menu of options
Configure data to have more control over the population. For example, select format or sorting order.
Sync with your Google Sheets to use prebuilt data to populate your layers.
Dark & light theme support. The plugin interface adapts to your system’s theme.
Full disclaimer: You can use the plugin for free but with limited daily usage since there are costs involved. You can get unlimited access by buying a license here.
Please, let me know if you have any feedback or question! 🙏