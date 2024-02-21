Dappier is the monetization platform for the AI Answers economy. The way people search is changing fast. AI-native behavior is overtaking traditional browsing. The old web is disappearing, and with it, the monetization playbook. Dappier helps you make money from AI, by letting you deploy AI search and copilots on your content, monetized through agentic ads and licensing to AI developers.
An Answer Page for your site, with built-in monetization
AI Mode by Dappier
Conversations are the new paradigm. Get in on AI-enabled ads. AI mode by Dappier gives you Perplexity for your site, in a box. Let users get answers driven by your content, monetized with conversational agentic ads.
You’ve probably seen all kinds of platforms - from Reddit to Amazon to the Washington Post - launch Perplexity-style experiences to connect with the growing number of users who rely on AI answers for search and discovery.
That’s why we’ve built “Perplexity in a box” for your site with ads-monetized AI mode: the easiest way to add GenAI for your site and make money - no coding required.
How does it work? First, Launch your AI on your site in minutes, in any form factor you’d like. Then, just activate next-gen agentic ads to embed highly relevant offerings within your AI’s answers.
With ads, AI mode is totally free for you to run on your site and earns you new revenue for your web project!
Trained on your latest content, your AI always answers users with the most up-to-date data, linking back to your most relevant content to keep users engaged.
Prompt suggestions, answers and even the ads we run within your AI are all driven by context: the context of users’ conversation, the page your AI “lives” on and your overall brand identity all serve to drive the most valuable products to users when they need it most.
Even launching a subdomain like “ask.yourbrand.com” requires no coding at all!
Give it a try and please let us know what you think! We’re always looking for more feedback!
You've seen it happen. Reddit adds AI search. Amazon does it for their entire product catalog. Even the Washington Post called Ask The Post AI.
The pattern is clear: conversational AI is eating traditional search.
But here's the thing nobody talks about—building this yourself is a nightmare. Expensive. Time-consuming. Requires a whole dev team. And even if you pull it off? You're bleeding money on inference costs with no way to recoup it.
AI search for your site that actually makes you money.
Drop it on your site in minutes. No code needed. It trains on your content, answers user questions, and embeds contextual ads right in the responses. The ads cover your costs and then some.
The unlock: You're not choosing between "launch AI" or "stay profitable." You get both.
Why it works:
✅ Launch in minutes (even on ask.yourbrand.com)
✅ Trains on YOUR latest content automatically
✅ Ads are contextually relevant, not random spam
✅ Free to run—ad revenue covers everything
This removes all the friction. No analysis paralysis. No massive upfront costs. Just give users the AI experience they expect and earn money doing it.
