We make you ready, not just slides. Most AI give you slides to study. CubeOne gives you the story, script, and visuals so you can present right away. Go from nothing to stage-ready in 5 min. Stop making slides, start telling the story.
▶️ demo#1 [1m43s]
▶️ demo#2 [42s]
👾 launch day challenge
drop your wildest idea ↓
we’ll make 5 real + give free trial if picked
CubeNote
six hours making slides, three hours memorizing, still mid on stage?
none of those AI slide tools helped. they just give you more slides to study.
slides full of long words and filler that have nothing to do with what you actually want to say.
then you stand on stage reading bullet points people can already see.
that’s not presenting. that’s performing someone else’s homework.
📌 what actually matters:
1. you say what you actually want to say
2. you revise faster and see how it sounds right away
3. you get the best storytelling with visuals that support your idea
CubeOne isn’t a slide editor. we ditched the slides.
it gives you story, script, and visuals you can present right away.
you can listen to the AI voiceover and be ready in minutes.
(you can hear samples on getcube.one. just scroll down, we added a bunch of showcases.)
if you don’t want to talk, the AI can speak for you.
you control the message. the visuals just follow.
other AI tools: "here are 50 slides. good luck memorizing."
CubeOne: "here’s your story and script. you’re ready to present."