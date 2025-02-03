Live Company and People Data via APIs - Search, enrich, or watch a person or company in real-time - Get instant updates when an event happens - Build the most powerful AI agent for GTM teams using real-time data
Find anyone with just one API call
Person search API
The ultimate search for people data on the web for AI agents and platforms - comprehensive, targeted, and programmatic With 60+ filters (& unlimited ways to combine them), you can find exactly who you need to sell to, hire, or invest in with one API call
Hi Product Hunt! I’m excited to help launch Crustdata (YC F24)'s newest product: The Person Search API.
Think of it as the ultimate search for people data on the web for AI agents, platforms, and tools - comprehensive, targeted, and programmatic.
With 60+ filters (and unlimited ways to combine them), you can find exactly who you need to sell to, hire, or invest in with just one API call.
Why it matters:
List building is broken. Prospect lists, candidate lists, founder watchlists - you name it. When you’re stuck with basic filters and stale data, everyone ends up with the same outdated lists. Most lists are filled with people who don’t actually fit the criteria you wanted. Precision is impossible because filters are limited, and the ways you can combine them are even more limited.
Sales teams and agents end up running lists through endless cycles of filtering, cleaning, enriching, and re-filtering across multiple tools to get a list that fits what they’re looking for.
Recruiting agents and recruiters are fishing in an ocean of a billion professionals to find that one perfect candidate, something you can’t do with just “industry” or “past job title” filters.
Investment agents miss deals and can’t find hidden gems because everyone is using the same filters with the same combinations, producing the same results.
This product fixes that.
Crustdata wanted users to be able to find the exact person they need with just one request - eliminating the need to stack different tools, filter out people, and build lists manually.
With this Person Search API, they've added more filters and give you the freedom to combine them however you want. It’s your logic and your way of thinking. We just made sure programmatic restrictions won’t get in your way.
Now you can:
Build prospect lists that match your ICP exactly with just one API call
Build talent pools with hyper-specific skills, experience, or career paths
Zero in on the one candidate who’s a perfect fit for your customer
Build lists around your investment hypotheses, not whatever pre-defined filters a tool gives you
Connect patterns and find the founder that will grow their company 1000x in two years
Who it's for:
Builders of AI SDRs, AI recruiters, deal sourcing agents
Internal or external recruiting platforms and AI investment platforms
Internal sales platforms
Anyone who wants their search logic to match how they think, not how an API restricts them.
If you need:
One query that finds everyone you’re looking for
A single clean list of results, not a messy pile to filter through
Confidence that you’ve found everyone who matters
@garrytan team, do you also support continuous monitoring (like alerting when someone changes role or company)? That could make this insanely powerful for GTM use cases.
@buzzusborne yes, we offer 5 day free trial. feel free to set up one here https://crustdata.com/demo
Thank you so much. Crustdata sounds pretty cool! I’m definitely going to try it out. Thank you.
@trisa_das1 great! feel free to book a free demo and get your free trial access