Covolute
Launching today
AI web creation on an infinite, collaborative canvas
9 followers
An AI-powered editor for web creation on an infinite, real-time collaborative canvas. Visually design, direct AI to build features, and see your website develop live. Perfect for teams and solo creators building any web project, big or small.
Covolute
This looks fantastic! An AI editor on an infinite collaborative canvas sounds like a dream setup for building modern web projects. Love how it blends visual design with live AI-powered development — super empowering for both teams and indie makers.