Couchdrop is the modern SFTP platform for b2b file transfers, file-based automation, and data flows – simple, secure, and built for the cloud. Supporting direct SFTP, FTP/S, and AS2 transfers between modern cloud storage platforms, Couchdrop is SOC2 certified and HIPAA ready with configurable security settings, comprehensive auditing, and granular access controls, all managed through an intuitive web interface.
Send encrypted file links instead of email attachments
Send/Share Files by Couchdrop
Send files through temporary encrypted storage with expiring links. Built for teams handling sensitive data who need compliance (HIPAA, GDPR) without maintaining infrastructure. Integrates with your existing cloud storage.
Couchdrop's new Send Files feature allows you to securely send files to external users. Simply choose your file, add optional security like expiration and password, and share the generated link.
Your file is securely stored on an encrypted drive in Couchdrop's hosted storage, and you retain complete access control to modify settings or delete the file at any time. This secure alternative to emailing files is ideal for regulated industries or when needing to meet compliance standards like HIPAA and GDPR.
What's different from file-sharing tools:
- You pick the geographic storage region (required for compliance with HIPAA / GDPR)
- Choose a file from any integrated storage (SharePoint, S3, Azure, GCS and 30+ other platforms)
- Optional password protection, expiration, email allow list, and one-time use
- File downloads can trigger automated workflows
Sharing files (for sharing directly from a cloud storage directory) are still available and are now consolidated into the same interface.