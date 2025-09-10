Launching today
Turn your saves into your second brain.

Corgi is your true AI read-later for everything you save — videos, articles, PDFs — a second brain that digests, organizes, and chats with your saved content. No more content graveyards.
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Kaustubh Amrit
Maker
I built Corgi because bookmarking and “read later” never turned into real knowledge — it just became clutter. People save hours of videos, articles and PDFs with good intentions, then forget, re-watch, or lose the signal in the pile. I wanted a different outcome: a product that actually consumes what you save, understands your priorities, and answers like the smarter version of you. Corgi exists so your saved content becomes active — helping you decide faster, learn on your schedule, and act without the busywork. Most tools claim to be a “second brain,” but they stop at storage or search. Corgi ships something different and concrete: Media-first consumption: Corgi reads videos and articles and extracts timestamps and key moments, not just filenames or links. Multi-brain (Coming soon): instead of one generic brain, Corgi gives you role-specific brains — Work, Fitness, Cooking, Investing — each one answering only from your saved content and tuned to the task. Personal reasoning, not generic citations: replies explain why a saved item mattered to you (your tags, past flags, or goals) so the answer feels personal and immediately useful. Action-ready outputs: short briefs, clips, recipe plans, watchlists — delivered so you can act in one click. Privacy-first by design: the brains run on the content you saved — nothing else — so the product is personal and private, not a public index. That combination — ingesting long-form media, splitting knowledge into task brains, and answering with your intent in mind — is what makes this launch different. I’m most proud that this is a user-centered leap, not a marketing tweak. We built Corgi around one real, human problem — the gap between saving and using — and delivered a new mental model: many task-specific brains made from only your saves. Shipping multi-brain support in Early Access (so real people can use Work, Fitness, Cooking brains today) felt like turning a concept into something people can actually depend on in their daily lives. Beyond the feature list, I’m proud of the product’s intent: it doesn’t ask you to change your habits — it makes the things you already do (save, bookmark, collect) finally pay off. That’s the part that will quietly change how people learn, decide, and create.
