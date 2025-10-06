Launching today
Convert & Compress

Convert & Compress

Clean and performant Image processing tool

4 followers

Visit website
Convert & Compress is a native Mac utility designed to be the last image converter you'll ever need. Convert, resize, and adjust quality settings across 20+ image formats with batch processing. The clean, native and private image converter for Mac.
Convert & Compress gallery image
Convert & Compress gallery image
Convert & Compress gallery image
Convert & Compress gallery image
Convert & Compress gallery image
Convert & Compress gallery image
Convert & Compress gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsProductivityDeveloper Tools
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Raphael Wennmacher
Maker
📌
I'm already thinking about what's next and my head's a bit scrambled. I'm kicking around a few ideas: Upscaling images: Like using AI to make small images bigger without turning them into a blurry mess. (Auto) Rotate: For all those photos you import sideways from your phone. Maybe it could even detect the orientation automatically? (Auto) Rename: Like setting up a pattern (image-001.jpg, image-002.jpg, etc.) during export. What do you think?
Auth0
Auth0
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted