Conduit
Organize & edit local files with AI from your browser
Organize & edit local files with AI from your browser
AI agent that safely operates on files on your laptop from your browser. No installation. Select a folder - Claude reads, organizes, searches, and edits your files locally. Like bringing Cursor to the browser. Chrome browsers only.
Conduit