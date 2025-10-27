Launching today
Organize & edit local files with AI from your browser

AI agent that safely operates on files on your laptop from your browser. No installation. Select a folder - Claude reads, organizes, searches, and edits your files locally. Like bringing Cursor to the browser. Chrome browsers only.
I built Conduit to explore a question: can we deliver native-like AI experiences entirely through the web? What's unique: This is the first AI agent that works with actual files on your laptop from a browser with zero installation. Tools like Cursor are incredibly powerful but require native apps. I wanted to see if we could get that same level of file system integration by just opening a URL. I built a custom Rust virtual file system compiled to WebAssembly and exposed the VFS operations as tools Claude can call directly. It's like giving Claude a command line for your files, but it all runs in your browser with sandbox security. What I'm most proud of: The performance. In internal tests, it indexed hundreds of thousands of files efficiently thanks to CoW-based transactional staging and ripgrep-powered search. The demo shows it organizing 400+ files, generating reports from 20+ timecards, and doing complex multi-file operations - all with no perceptible lag. Also proud that it's fully open source and keeps your files local - no uploads required. Try it with your own files (Chrome/Arc/Edge/Opera only for now): https://conduit.amrit.sh Would love feedback on the approach - especially from folks building dev tools or exploring what's possible with WebAssembly + modern browser APIs.
