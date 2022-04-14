Composer
Composer is praised for its user-friendly interface and effective results, making it accessible for users without coding skills. Users appreciate the platform's ability to simplify the creation and management of trading strategies, with some highlighting its supportive community and responsive customer service. The platform is noted for democratizing access to automated trading strategies, even in challenging market conditions. However, some users express a desire for more research capabilities before account sign-up, particularly in regions where trading accounts are not yet available.
Dear Product Hunt Community,
We’ve come a long way since we launched our first AI-powered trading features on Composer in 2023 on Product Hunt. Composer has processed over $7 billion in trading volume year-to-date and we’re excited to share what we’ve been building behind the scenes with AI Trading.
We’re thrilled to launch the Composer MCP Server on Claude!
TLDR: Ask Claude for a trading strategy and watch it create, backtest, and trade it for you. All in one chat!
What is the Composer MCP Server?
The Composer MCP Server connects your favorite MCP-enabled AI models (like Claude) directly to the Composer trading platform. You can generate backtests, fine-tune strategies, and execute trades all using natural language. You don’t even need a Composer account to generate strategies and backtest! You’ll only need one if you want to execute the trades.
The Problem We Solve
Traders typically spend hours researching, backtesting, and building their strategies (not to mention the operational overhead) and that’s before executing a single trade in their strategy. For most people, this process is too overwhelming and potentially out of reach.
Composer MCP Server’s Solution
You just chat.
Here’s a simple example, you could type in Claude: “Find the Composer strategies with the highest alpha.”
Claude will search through the Composer database of thousands of strategies. The MCP will prepare the list of strategies for you, allow you to optimize the strategy, backtest it instantly, and let you invest in it directly.
You can also buy and sell individual tickers or crypto tokens directly, using the MCP server.
About Us
We started Composer to democratize the power of advanced quant trading into the hands of everyday traders. Hedge funds have teams of quants and engineers and now, so do you. All in one platform powered by Composer and now, the Composer MCP Server.
We’d love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and questions! Try it out and let us know what you think!
Remember, all trading strategies carry risk and past performance is not indicative of future results.