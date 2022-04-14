Composer allows the regular Joe to use automated trading strategies that have been previously inaccessible. It's not easy to win in a bear market, but Composer makes it so much easier! Composer built a community for the users on Slack TODAY! Very cool to be able to share strategies with other users and have a direct connection to the development team. This is one of the may things that are unique about Composer.

