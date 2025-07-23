Power your product or AI Agent with billions of datapoints on millions of companies, refreshed monthly. Build your AI SDR, recruiting platform, internal or commercial sales or marketing tools, or update your CRM with Crustdata's Full Company Dataset.
Hi Product Hunt! I’m excited to help launch Crustdata (YC F24)'s newest product: Full Company Dataset.
This product delivers 200+ datapoints on millions of companies across the globe, refreshed monthly at a flat-rate.
It serves as the foundational data layer for many of the agentic platforms out there, from AI SDRs to Recruiting platforms to Deal Sourcing Platforms. You can build your product on top of this dataset.
Why it matters:
If you’ve built anything in the GTM, recruiting, or deal sourcing space, you know the pain of data. Typically, it’s been:
Outdated
Lacking in coverage
In disparate places
This product fixes that.
Crustdata pulls data from 15+ reliable web sources to give you a comprehensive company dataset with everything you need to know about every company that matters.
Who it's for:
Founders building AI SDRs and AI Sales/Marketing Copilots
GTM teams building outreach tools or sales automation workflows
Founders building AI Recruiters and recruiting platforms that provide detailed company data for each candidate profile.
Deal-sourcing platforms providing users a wide company dataset to track and monitor high growth companies.
Products where the need for company data reaches very high volumes or need very high rates limits. This provides unlimited data without rate limits.
What people are building with this dataset:
I’ve seen more than 50 products - many fast growing YC companies - built based on Crustdata’s Full Company Dataset. Some of include:
A deal sourcing platform that initially only offered public company data now expanded to offer its users private company data by integrating the Company Dataset into their product.
An all in one CRM that auto enriches prospects once users add them and provides a database of prospects for building lead lists and outreach.
An AI SDR with a preloaded prospect database of millions of companies.
What data does each company profile include
Name
Industry
HQ Location
Headcount (historical and live)
Headcount by department, location
Headcount growth QoQ, MoM, YoY
Description
Category and Specialty
Revenue
Web traffic
Web traffic growth or decline %
Employee reviews
Product reviews
Key decision makers
Funding rounds and amount
Investors
They will be adding more data sources soon and promise monthly updates of the dataset. Stay tuned! We’d love to see what products you build on top of the Company Dataset.
Cold Email Resources
Looks like a great product. Congrats on the launch :)
Tough Tongue AI
Love this idea. This feels like supplying a raw material to our production pipeline!