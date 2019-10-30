If you’ve been scammed I suggest you should first gather all the evidence and contact a recovery specialist. In my case, the process took 24 hours . I was able to get back a substantial amount of the money lost, may I suggest HEADISTHEANSWER at GMAIL.COM. They helped me recover my funds with good counselling and financial support system that can help you at this difficult time. If you have been a victim to internet related frauds do not hesitate to reach out to Headistheanswer AT gmail.com—they’re reliable.

Helpful (3) Share Report 2yr ago