We build high performance, secure language models for the enterprise. Our customizable, high-performance language models work on public, private, or hybrid clouds to ensure data security & exceptional support.
Enterprise-grade control for AI agents
Command A Reasoning
Launching today
Command A Reasoning by Cohere is an advanced model for enterprise reasoning tasks. Designed for private deployment, it outperforms models like gpt-oss-120b while running on a single H100. A user-controlled token budget lets you balance performance and cost.
Hi everyone!
Cohere has just open-sourced their new reasoning model, Command A Reasoning.
It's a powerful model designed for private enterprise deployment. Users can control the token budget to switch between instant responses and deep reasoning with a single deployment, a very practical approach for managing GPU costs.
One thing I really like is that its thinking process isn't hidden or abstracted away. The chain-of-thought is very detailed, which is great for enterprise apps that need auditable reasoning.
You can try it out on the Cohere Playground and HF Spaces.
Agnes AI
Being able to run serious enterprise AI on just one H100 is wild—no more giant server bills, tbh. Loving the smart control over token spend, too!