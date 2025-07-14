Clearitty is a next generation sales intelligence platform that helps GTM teams focus only on accounts that are truly in-market. Combine real-time buyer intent signals, AI-powered deal scoring, and human-verified buyer insights, with unique stakeholder mapping
I'm super excited to finally share what we’ve been building !
As a GTM leader, I kept watching sales teams waste valuable time chasing the wrong accounts, relying on outdated intent data and generic lead lists. Even with all the top tools, we were still guessing who was actually in-market and who the real decision-makers were. It was frustrating, especially with rising pipeline targets and no extra headcount.
So we built Clearitty to flip the script. Instead of digging through filters or second-guessing weak signals, Clearitty instantly shows you which accounts are truly in-market, mapped to your exact ICP, complete with verified buyer intent, AI-powered deal scoring, and real stakeholder data.
We combine AI precision with a unique layer of human-verified insights, so your team can skip the guesswork and go straight to warm paths in.
Whether you're an SDR, AE, or a Sales Leader, Clearitty helps you act faster, waste less time, and close more of the right deals.
To celebrate our Product Hunt launch, we're giving extra free credits to all PH users. No strings attached, just sign up and explore.
Use this link to sign up for free - https://www.clearitty.com/?utm_s...
We’d love your feedback, we’re building Clearitty for fast-moving GTM teams like yours.
Thanks for the support!
I couldn’t be more proud of the team and excited to finally bring Clearitty to Product Hunt !
As a former operator and now founder, I’ve seen how broken the sales intelligence space really is, too much noise, not enough signal. Sales teams are drowning in dashboards and tools, yet still flying blind when it comes to who’s actually ready to buy, and how deals really get done inside large orgs.
That’s why we built Clearitty: to deliver clear path to close deals, not just contacts or intent scores, but real, deal-tested knowledge from reps who’ve actually been there. Then we layered in AI to scale it without losing the signal. It’s not easy going up against the big players in this space, but the early wins and customer feedback tell us we’re on the right track. Thanks for checking us out ,can’t wait to hear what you think.