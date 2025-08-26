Launching today
ClearCRM
Comprehensive CRM Suite with built-in automation builder
47 followers
ClearCRM: All-in-one CRM for small biz. Automate leads, streamline sales, projects & billing. Ditch app overload, boost revenue, grow fast.
Sales•CRM•Marketing automation
Hey Product Hunt crew! 👋
I'm Adil, Founder of ClearCRM, and if you're a bootstrapped founder like me, you know the chaos of juggling a dozen tools just to keep your startup afloat.
Flashback to my last venture: Leads lost in silos, projects stalling during handoffs, and marketing scattered everywhere. The kicker? I shelled out $1,200 for an agency to configure HubSpot—on top of its hefty fees. We Frankensteined sales apps, email tools, and task managers, but deals dragged, customers ghosted, and setup ate my time.
I hunted for a real CRM that brought everything together—sales pipelines, quote-to-cash, marketing automation, and projects. Simple, no-code, affordable. Spoiler: it didn’t exist. Most “all-in-ones” were just to-do lists & tables with lipstick, and the alternative was bloated enterprise systems charging extra for every module.
So I built ClearCRM. Bootstrapped for indie hackers and small teams, it's the no-fuss CRM that slashes tool overload, automates the grind, and lets you focus on growth. Early users? They've cut chaos by 70% and closed deals 2x faster.
Quick highlights:
- Visual Pipelines: Drag-and-drop Kanban to guide leads and deals from spark to sale.
- Marketing Magic: No-code campaigns that nurtures leads and engages customers — built-in.
- All-in-One Hub: Projects, tickets, boards, and portals that keep everyone synced.
- Revenue Ready: Quotes, invoices, and dashboards at your fingertips — no extras.
- AI Sidekick: Generate-emails, setup auto-ticket replies, with more AI firepower on the way.
Launching here because PH gets the hustle. What's your worst CRM nightmare? Share below or tweet @ClearCRM. Let's simplify small biz together! We are offering 3 months free for our PH community.
What’s Next?
We’re working on AI-driven features that works for you. Have ideas? We’d love to hear them!
Thank you for supporting our mission to simplify customer relationships and fuel business growth!
Adil & The ClearCRM Team
Most CRMs forget billing and project management. I like how it bridges those gaps instead of forcing third-party apps. That's exactly the type of integration small businesses need for smoother operations.